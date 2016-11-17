Honey-Glazed Pork & Fennel

When working with fennel, first remove top, then cut the bulb in half lengthwise through the core and slice into wedges. If you have extra fronds after mixing the glaze, use them as a pretty garnish.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 15×10×1-inch baking pan or small roasting pan with foil. Place pork in pan; season with salt and black pepper on all sides. For glaze: In a small bowl whisk together vinegar, honey, mustard, and garlic. While whisking, slowly stream in olive oil. Chop reserved fennel fronds (up to 1/2 cup); stir into glaze.

  • Pour glaze over pork. Add fennel wedges to pan; toss in glaze that collects in the pan until wedges are coated. Roast 30 to 35 minutes or until pork is done (145°F). Cover with foil. Let rest 5 minutes before slicing. Top with microgreens or fresh herbs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 111 mg cholesterol; 310 mg sodium. 1206 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 28 g sugar; 37 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1128 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 2 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 12 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 75 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
NSpadorcia1
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2017
THis is now one of my favorite recipes. It is delicious!
dhotle_472905
Rating: 4 stars
01/10/2017
Very easy and very tasty!
