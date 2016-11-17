Honey-Glazed Pork & Fennel
When working with fennel, first remove top, then cut the bulb in half lengthwise through the core and slice into wedges. If you have extra fronds after mixing the glaze, use them as a pretty garnish.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 15×10×1-inch baking pan or small roasting pan with foil. Place pork in pan; season with salt and black pepper on all sides. For glaze: In a small bowl whisk together vinegar, honey, mustard, and garlic. While whisking, slowly stream in olive oil. Chop reserved fennel fronds (up to 1/2 cup); stir into glaze.Advertisement
Pour glaze over pork. Add fennel wedges to pan; toss in glaze that collects in the pan until wedges are coated. Roast 30 to 35 minutes or until pork is done (145°F). Cover with foil. Let rest 5 minutes before slicing. Top with microgreens or fresh herbs.