Honey-Glazed Buttermilk Coffee Cake

Rating: 3.37 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 7

Coffee cake recipes are rarely this decadent! Glazed in honey and piled high with pecans, this buttermilk coffee cake is a sweet way to start the day.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Generously grease a 9x1-1/2-inch round cake pan; set aside. In a small bowl combine the 1/2 cup honey, the 1/3 cup melted butter, the corn syrup, lemon peel, and lemon juice. Stir in 1/2 cup chopped pecans. Pour into prepared pan, spreading evenly; set aside.

  • Place oats in a blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process until finely ground. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in flour, brown sugar, 1/2 cup chopped pecans, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Make a well in center of flour mixture. In a medium bowl combine eggs, buttermilk, the 1/4 cup melted butter, and the vanilla. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be lumpy). Pour batter over honey mixture in pan, spreading evenly.

  • Bake about 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Immediately invert cake onto a serving plate. Spoon any honey mixture remaining in pan onto cake. Cool slightly. If desired, drizzle warm cake with additional honey.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
450 calories; 23 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 79 mg cholesterol; 357 mg sodium. 58 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 6 g protein; 437 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 71 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

Marianne Kaupin
Rating: Unrated
10/03/2013
The flavor is lovely but I now have a very messy oven because it baked over. The topping did not stay on the bottom while baking but rather came up and over the sides of the 11/2" pan. Have no idea what I did wrong and I've been baking for years. Please tell people to at least put a pan under the cake pan to catch the over flow. My kitchen was a smokey, burned sugar place.
Mari Goecks
Rating: Unrated
10/28/2013
Mine too...what a mess!
