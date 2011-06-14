Honey-Glazed Buttermilk Coffee Cake

Rating: Unrated

The flavor is lovely but I now have a very messy oven because it baked over. The topping did not stay on the bottom while baking but rather came up and over the sides of the 11/2" pan. Have no idea what I did wrong and I've been baking for years. Please tell people to at least put a pan under the cake pan to catch the over flow. My kitchen was a smokey, burned sugar place.