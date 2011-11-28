Honey-Ginger Limeade

For a little kick, add a jalapeño chile pepper to this limeade! It pairs perfectly with cool and creamy guacamole.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan combine 2 cups of the water and the finely chopped ginger. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, for 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in lime peel. Cover and let stand for 15 minutes. Strain into a pitcher; discard solids.

  • Add brown sugar and honey to ginger liquid in pitcher, stirring to dissolve sugar. Stir in lime juice, jalapeño pepper (if desired), and the remaining 1 cup water. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours (up to 3 days).

  • Before serving, add the reserved squeezed lime halves to pitcher. Slowly pour sparkling water into ginger liquid in pitcher; stir gently to mix. Serve in brown sugar-rimmed glasses*** over ice cubes. Garnish with lime wedges and ginger slices.

*Tip:

Reserve several of the squeezed lime halves and chill until ready to serve.

**Tip:

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

***Tip:

Place brown sugar in a shallow dish. Rub a lime wedge around the edge of each glass and dip the edge into the sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; carbohydrates 36g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 32g; vitamin a 48.6IU; vitamin c 15.9mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 8.1mcg; sodium 36mg; potassium 120mg; calcium 30.3mg; iron 0.4mg.
