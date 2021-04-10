Honey-Garlic Grilled Chicken with Pickled Chiles and Peaches

Recipe excerpted from Food Between Friends by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous. This grilled chicken dinner just screams summer. But if it's not summer and you crave it, make it with frozen peaches indoors on your grill pan.

By Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Eva Kolenko

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
6 cups salad plus 8 thighs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Chicken:
Pickled Chiles and Peaches:
Assembly:

Directions

  • In a small bowl whisk together 1/4 cup of the honey, the lemon juice, garlic, 1/2 cup olive oil, 1 tablespoon kosher salt, and 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Pour into a large zippered plastic bag. Add the chicken, seal the bag, and massage to coat the chicken. Marinate in the refrigerator at least 1 hour, or let sit at room temperature 30 minutes.

  • For the pickled chiles and peaches: Add the serrano and onion to a heatproof medium bowl. In a small saucepan whisk together vinegar, 1 tablespoon honey, 1 cup water, and 2 teaspoons kosher salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Pour vinegar mixture over the serrano and onion. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature 15 minutes. Add peaches and let marinate about 5 minutes. Strain the mixture, setting aside the pickled chile, onion, and peaches, and reserving 3 tablespoons of the pickling liquid.

  • Preheat a greased grill or grill pan to medium-high. Remove chicken from marinade and gently shake off excess marinade. Season both sides of chicken with a little more salt and pepper. Grill chicken until nicely browned on both sides, flipping occasionally, about 15 minutes total.

  • Place the arugula, basil, and chives in a large bowl and gently toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil and the reserved pickling liquid. Add the pickled chile, onion, and peaches. Season with salt and pepper. Serve grilled chicken alongside the salad. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
456 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 213mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 23g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 19g; protein 47g; vitamin a 1600.6IU; vitamin c 18.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 13.8mg; vitamin b6 1.1mg; folate 48.5mcg; vitamin b12 1.4mcg; sodium 973mg; potassium 945mg; calcium 87mg; iron 3mg.
