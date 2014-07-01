Honey-Dijon Zucchini Potato Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

Make this barbecue-friendly side dish into an entree when you add 2 cups of cooked shredded pork.

By Recipes By Sheri Castle of New Southern Garden Cookbook
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Vinaigrette:
Salad:

Directions

Vinaigrette:

  • In a small bowl whisk together the jalapeno, garlic, honey, mustard, mayonnaise, and oil. Season with salt and pepper.

    Advertisement
Salad:

  • Brush the cut sides of zucchini with some of the vinaigrette to thinly coat. Grill on a well-oiled rack of a covered grill directly over medium-hi heat for 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, turning once. Meanwhile, cook potatoes in lightly salted boiling water for 10 to 12 minutes or until tender; drain.

  • Coarsely chop the zucchini and combine with potatoes, egg, and pickles. Add remaining vinaigrette and toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Top with parsley. Serve warm.

Add a Protein

If desired, add 2 cups of shredded cooked pork to this potato salad.

*

Because hot chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 32mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 21g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 11g; protein 4g; vitamin a 460.7IU; vitamin c 41.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.2mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 48.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 353mg; potassium 618mg; calcium 430451mg; iron 1.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 05/07/2021