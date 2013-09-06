Honey Coins
Powdered sugar and a couple tablespoons of honey ensure that these elegant cookies are sweet and satisfying. Bake a large batch and freeze for up to three months so you always have a delicious dessert on hand.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the 1/3 cup powdered sugar, honey, the water, and vanilla. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in flour, cornstarch, and salt until combined.
Divide dough in half. Shape each portion into a 10-inch roll. Wrap each roll in plastic wrap or waxed paper. Chill about 3 hours or until dough is firm enough to slice.
Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Cut rolls into 1/4-inch slices. Place slices 2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheet. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes or just until bottoms are golden. Cool on cookie sheet for 4 minutes.
Place 2 cups powdered sugar in a large bowl. Add warm cookies, a few at a time, tossing gently to coat. Transfer to a wire rack; cool.
Make-Ahead Directions:
Prepare as directed through Step 2, except freeze rolls for up to 2 months. To bake, thaw rolls slightly. Continue as directed in Step 3.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.