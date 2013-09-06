Honey Coins

Rating: 3.92 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Powdered sugar and a couple tablespoons of honey ensure that these elegant cookies are sweet and satisfying. Bake a large batch and freeze for up to three months so you always have a delicious dessert on hand.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the 1/3 cup powdered sugar, honey, the water, and vanilla. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in flour, cornstarch, and salt until combined.

    Advertisement

  • Divide dough in half. Shape each portion into a 10-inch roll. Wrap each roll in plastic wrap or waxed paper. Chill about 3 hours or until dough is firm enough to slice.

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Cut rolls into 1/4-inch slices. Place slices 2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheet. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes or just until bottoms are golden. Cool on cookie sheet for 4 minutes.

  • Place 2 cups powdered sugar in a large bowl. Add warm cookies, a few at a time, tossing gently to coat. Transfer to a wire rack; cool.

Make-Ahead Directions:

Prepare as directed through Step 2, except freeze rolls for up to 2 months. To bake, thaw rolls slightly. Continue as directed in Step 3.

To Store:

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; 7 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 18 mg cholesterol; 120 mg sodium. 15 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 213 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 4 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
shodomfrontier
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2019
awesome!
Sarah Lynch- Gregg
Rating: Unrated
11/18/2016
These look wonderful ! Can't wait to try them
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019