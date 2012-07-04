Hominy-Pork Stew
A slow-cooker liner keeps the edges of the mixture from burning and sticking to the slow cooker. Lime salsa lends a refreshing hint of citrus.
Ingredients
Directions
Trim fat from meat; cut meat into 1-inch pieces. In a medium bowl toss meat with cumin. In a large skillet brown pork, half at a time, in hot oil; drain off fat.
Line a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker with slow cooker liner. In the cooker combine pork, navy beans, and hominy. In a large bowl combine salsa and the water. Pour over pork mixture.
Cover; cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 9 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 4-1/2 hours. If desired, serve with lime wedges.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
557 calories; 20 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 151 mg cholesterol; 1186 mg sodium. 965 mg potassium; 41 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 52 g protein; 826 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 151 mg calcium; 6 mg iron;