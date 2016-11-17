Homemade Pasta
Flour and eggs is all it takes to make delicate strands of homemade pasta. Once you've mastered plain, try our five ideas for flavored pasta.
Ingredients
Directions
On a clean work surface, using your hands, mix together the flours. Form the mixture into a mound and create a well in the center. Crack the eggs into the well. Using a fork, gently begin to beat the eggs, mixing in a tiny bit of flour with each stroke. (Protect the well by using your non-beating hand to build up the flour around the edge as you beat.) As the dough begins to thicken and most of the flour has been added, start to stir the dough. When the dough can no longer be stirred, use your hand to mix in the remaining flour, kneading until firm and elastic. Cover with a clean towel; let rest 20 minutes.Advertisement
On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into an 18-inch circle about 1/16-inch thick. (Be patient. This will take some time and muscle!). Be sure to roll from the center out. The dough is thin enough when you lift it and you can start to see your hands underneath. Lightly flour the surface of the dough. Starting from the side closest to you, loosely roll into a spiral. Cut into strips 1/4- to 1/2-inch wide. Unroll strips to separate. Sprinkle lightly with flour. Let stand 1 hour.
Cook in a large pot of boiling, salted water 2 to 3 minutes or until tender; drain well. Serve with desired sauce.
Herb
Add these flavor additions along to the well with the eggs. If too wet, mixture may need a bit more all-purpose flour. Herb: 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh herbs such as parsley, basil rosemary, sage, oregano, or thyme.
Beet
Beet: 1 small roasted beet, pureed until smooth (about 3 tablespoons)
Saffron
Saffron: 1/4 teaspoon saffron threads, crushed and soaked in 2 Tbsp. warm water for 30 minutes.
Spinach
Spinach: 1/2 of a 10-oz. pkg. frozen chopped spinach, thawed, squeezed dry, and finely chopped.
Roasted Red Pepper
Roasted Red Pepper: 1/2 of a roasted red sweet pepper, pureed until smooth (about 3 tablespoons).