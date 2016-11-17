Homemade Pasta

On a clean work surface, using your hands, mix together the flours. Form the mixture into a mound and create a well in the center. Crack the eggs into the well. Using a fork, gently begin to beat the eggs, mixing in a tiny bit of flour with each stroke. (Protect the well by using your non-beating hand to build up the flour around the edge as you beat.) As the dough begins to thicken and most of the flour has been added, start to stir the dough. When the dough can no longer be stirred, use your hand to mix in the remaining flour, kneading until firm and elastic. Cover with a clean towel; let rest 20 minutes.