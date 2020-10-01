Homemade Mochi Donuts
The trend is out there, and if you're ready to take on a homemade mochi donut recipe, this is the place to start. We even kept the fun bubble shape of the trendy mochi donuts you've seen. Coat them in a matcha glaze for two trends in one donut, or a chocolate glaze if that's more your speed.
Matcha Glaze:
In a small saucepan heat 1 cup chopped white baking chocolate (5 ounces) and 1/4 cup heavy cream until melted and smooth. Remove from heat. Stir in 2 to 3 teaspoons matcha powder. Dip donuts in glaze and sprinkle with toasted coconut. Makes 3/4 cup glaze.Nutrition analysis per serving: 421 calories, 6 g protein, 59 g carbohydrate, 18 g total fat, (8 g sat. fat), 45 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 19 g total sugar, 7% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 102 mg sodium, 8% calcium, 1% iron
Chocolate Glaze:
In a medium bowl stir together 2 cups powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder. Stir in 1/4 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread and enough milk to make of dipping consistency (2 to 4 tablespoons). Dip donuts in glaze then sprinkle with chopped toasted hazelnuts, almonds or peanuts. Makes 1 cup glaze.Nutrition analysis per serving: 453 calories, 6 g protein, 78 g carbohydrate, 13 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 34 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 33 g total sugar, 3% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 96 mg sodium, 7% calcium, 3% iron
Strawberry Glaze:
In a blender or food processor puree 1/2 cup hulled strawberries until smooth. In a medium bowl stir together 2 cups powdered sugar and the strawberry puree. Dip donuts in glaze and then sprinkle with poppy seeds or sesame seeds. Makes 1 cup glaze.Nutrition analysis per serving: 399 calories, 5 g protein, 73 g carbohydrate, 10 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 33 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 33 g total sugar, 3% Vitamin A, 6% Vitamin C, 87 mg sodium, 6% calcium, 2% iron