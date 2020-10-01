Homemade Mochi Donuts

In a large pot or deep skillet heat 1 inch of oil to 350°F. Meanwhile, in a small microwave-safe bowl stir together 1/4 cup of the flour and 3 tablespoons milk. Microwave on 100% power (high) for 30 seconds or until a mixture becomes a sticky dough that holds together. Set aside to cool. In a large bowl stir together the remaining 1 3/4 cups rice flour, sugar, and baking powder. In a small bowl whisk together the remaining 1/2 cup milk, egg, and butter. Add milk mixture all at once to dry mixture. Stir until moistened. Add cooled dough mixture and stir until combined. Knead in bowl until a smooth dough is formed.