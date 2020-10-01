Homemade Mochi Donuts

The trend is out there, and if you're ready to take on a homemade mochi donut recipe, this is the place to start. We even kept the fun bubble shape of the trendy mochi donuts you've seen. Coat them in a matcha glaze for two trends in one donut, or a chocolate glaze if that's more your speed.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
fry:
1 min per batch
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot or deep skillet heat 1 inch of oil to 350°F. Meanwhile, in a small microwave-safe bowl stir together 1/4 cup of the flour and 3 tablespoons milk. Microwave on 100% power (high) for 30 seconds or until a mixture becomes a sticky dough that holds together. Set aside to cool. In a large bowl stir together the remaining 1 3/4 cups rice flour, sugar, and baking powder. In a small bowl whisk together the remaining 1/2 cup milk, egg, and butter. Add milk mixture all at once to dry mixture. Stir until moistened. Add cooled dough mixture and stir until combined. Knead in bowl until a smooth dough is formed.

  • Divide dough into 8 equal pieces. For each donut, divide each piece into 8 pieces. Using wet hands, shape each piece of dough into a ball. Press balls of dough together to make a ring. Press down lightly on the ring. Place ring on the edge of a slotted spoon. Ease donut ring into oil. Fry 1 to 2 rings at a time for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes until golden. Remove to drain on paper towels. Cool slightly. Repeat with remaining dough.

  • Dip each donut into desired glaze. Allow to stand until set.

Matcha Glaze:

In a small saucepan heat 1 cup chopped white baking chocolate (5 ounces) and 1/4 cup heavy cream until melted and smooth. Remove from heat. Stir in 2 to 3 teaspoons matcha powder. Dip donuts in glaze and sprinkle with toasted coconut. Makes 3/4 cup glaze.Nutrition analysis per serving: 421 calories, 6 g protein, 59 g carbohydrate, 18 g total fat, (8 g sat. fat), 45 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 19 g total sugar, 7% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 102 mg sodium, 8% calcium, 1% iron

Chocolate Glaze:

In a medium bowl stir together 2 cups powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder. Stir in 1/4 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread and enough milk to make of dipping consistency (2 to 4 tablespoons). Dip donuts in glaze then sprinkle with chopped toasted hazelnuts, almonds or peanuts. Makes 1 cup glaze.Nutrition analysis per serving: 453 calories, 6 g protein, 78 g carbohydrate, 13 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 34 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 33 g total sugar, 3% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 96 mg sodium, 7% calcium, 3% iron

Strawberry Glaze:

In a blender or food processor puree 1/2 cup hulled strawberries until smooth. In a medium bowl stir together 2 cups powdered sugar and the strawberry puree. Dip donuts in glaze and then sprinkle with poppy seeds or sesame seeds. Makes 1 cup glaze.Nutrition analysis per serving: 399 calories, 5 g protein, 73 g carbohydrate, 10 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 33 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 33 g total sugar, 3% Vitamin A, 6% Vitamin C, 87 mg sodium, 6% calcium, 2% iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 33mg; sodium 86mg; potassium 37mg; carbohydrates 47g; fiber 1g; sugar 8g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 156IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 70mg; iron 0mg.
Reviews

