Homemade Harissa Paste

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 2 Ratings

Make your own harissa paste for flavoring Mediterranean recipes. Harissa is most commonly used in North Africa, and often contains the flavors of chile peppers, coriander, and cumin.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place dried chile peppers in a large bowl. Pour enough boiling water over peppers to cover and let stand 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a small skillet heat caraway, coriander, and cumin seeds over medium heat 2 minutes or until toasted and aromatic, shaking skillet occasionally. Remove seeds from skillet; let cool. Grind seeds in a spice grinder or place in a resealable plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin.

  • Drain peppers. Cover your hands with plastic or rubber gloves and remove stems, seeds, and membranes from peppers. Place peppers, ground or crushed seeds, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, and salt in a food processor or blender. Cover and pulse until smooth, adding water as needed to reach a smooth consistency.

Sweet Harissa Sauce

Replace chile peppers with 1 cup roasted red sweet peppers. Omit step 1. Makes 60 (1-tsp.) servings. Per serving: 8 cal., 1 g fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 34 mg sodium, 0 g carb., 0 g fiber, 0 g pro.Nutrition analysis per serving : same as above except 8 calories, 0 g carbohydrate, 1% Vitamin A, 4% Vitamin C

Tip

For a vegetable dip, stir 1 Tbsp. Homemade Harissa Paste into 1/2 cup ricotta cheese or plain Greek yogurt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
12 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 34 mg sodium. 48 mg potassium; 1 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 1 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 2 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/14/2020