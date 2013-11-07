Homemade Green Bean Casserole
Can the canned condensed soups and stir together your own creamy casserole sauce. It's easier than you might think, plus you can tailor the seasonings to your palate!
Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 2 1/2- to 3-quart au gratin or baking dish; set aside. In a 12-inch skillet cook beans in enough lightly salted boiling water to cover for 3 to 5 minutes or until crisp-tender; drain. Transfer beans to a large bowl of ice water to stop cooking. Drain again.
In the same skillet cook pancetta over medium heat until crisp. Remove from skillet, reserving drippings; drain on paper towels. When cool, finely crumble or chop pancetta; set aside.
Meanwhile, add mushrooms, garlic, and thyme to drippings in skillet (if using pancetta, you may need to add 1 tablespoon vegetable oil); cook and stir for 5 to 6 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and liquid has evaporated. Stir in pancetta, the 1/2 teaspoon salt, and the 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Add mushroom mixture to beans, gently tossing to combine.
For sauce, in a small saucepan melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add half-and-half all at once. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Whisk in the semisoft cheese, the 1/8 teaspoon salt, and the 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Remove from heat; stir in wine. Pour sauce over green bean mixture, stirring gently just until combined. Transfer green bean mixture to prepared baking dish.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and beans are tender. If using, top with the French-fried onions during the last 5 minutes of baking. Let stand for 10 minutes. Stir green bean mixture. Sprinkle with Crispy Shallots.
TO MAKE AHEAD:
Assemble bean and mushroom mixture as directed through Step 3. Cover; chill for up to 24 hours. To serve, preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a 2 1/2- to 3-quart au gratin or baking dish; set aside. Prepare sauce; toss with green bean mixture to coat. Place in prepared dish. Bake, covered, 20 minutes. Uncover, bake for 20 to 25 minutes more or until beans are tender. Omit Crispy Shallots. Top with the canned french-fried onions; bake for 5 to 8 minutes more or until bubbly and beans are tender.
Crispy Shallots
If desired, preheat oven to 375°. In a small saucepan heat oil over medium-high heat. Dip a small handful of sliced shallots in milk, letting excess drip off. Toss shallots in flour; shake off excess flour. Place coated shallots in hot oil. Cook about 2 minutes or until golden and slightly crisp. Using a slotted spoon, transfer shallots to paper towels to drain; if desired, sprinkle lightly with salt. Repeat with remaining shallots, milk, and flour. If desired, line a baking sheet with foil; place shallots on prepared baking sheet. Reheat for 10 minutes before topping casserole.