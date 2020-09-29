Beef Stroganoff

Trim and thinly slice 1 1/4 lb. boneless beef sirloin steak across the grain into bite-size strips. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. In a 10-inch skillet heat 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil over medium-high. Add one-third of the meat; cook and stir until browned. Remove from skillet. Repeat two more times, using 1 Tbsp. oil and one-third of the meat for each batch. In same skillet cook 3 cups sliced fresh mushrooms, 1 cup chopped onion, and 2 cloves garlic, minced, over medium-high heat until mushrooms are starting to brown, adding additional oil if needed. Stir in 1 1/2 cups reduced-sodium beef broth and 1 Tbsp. each chopped fresh thyme and Worcestershire sauce, scraping up any crusty brown bits. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl whisk together one 8-oz. carton sour cream and 2 Tbsp. Gluten-Free Flour Mix. Gradually whisk about 1/2 cup of the hot broth mixture into sour cream mixture; return to remaining hot mixture in skillet. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Stir in meat and 1 tsp. Dijon-style mustard. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes more or just until meat is heated through. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper. Serve over 1 recipe hot cooked Homemade Gluten-Free Noodles. Makes 4 servings (1 1/4 cups meat mixture + 1 cup noodles each). Per serving: 769 calories, 41 g protein, 81 g carbohydrate, 31 g total fat (10 g sat. fat), 197 mg cholesterol, 4 g fiber, 6 g total sugar, 8% Vitamin A, 8% Vitamin C, 999 mg sodium, 9% calcium, 28% iron