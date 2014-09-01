Homemade Breakfast Sausage

Nothing better than homemade breakfast sausage sizzling on the skillet. Good morning.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine ground pork, sage, salt, pepper, thyme, garlic powder, and onion powder. Mix ingredients thoroughly with a wooden spoon.

  • To form patties, divide the meat mixture into six equal portions. Shape each portion into a ball and flatten with the palm of your hand into 3 1/2-inch wide patties.

  • Heat an extra-large skillet over medium heat until hot. Place the patties in the skillet and cook about 8 minutes or until browned and 165°F in the center, tuning once halfway through cooking. Serve hot.

Fennel-Apple

Add 1/2 cup shredded peeled apple and 1/2 teaspoon crushed fennel seeds to the meat mixture.Nutrition analysis per serving: same as above except 173 calories, 2 g carbohydrate, 1 g total sugar, 1% Vitamin C

Garlic-Onion

Substitute 1/3 cup finely diced onion for the onion powder and 2 garlic cloves, minced, for the garlic powder.Nutrition analysis per serving: 171 calories, 2 g carbohydrate, 2% Vitamin C

Maple

Add 2 tablespoons maple syrup and a pinch of nutmeg. You can also add 1/3 cup finely chopped pecans, if desired.Nutrition analysis per serving: 185 calories, 5 g carbohydrate, 4 g total sugar

Mushroom-Red Pepper

Add 3/4 cup chopped sauteed mushrooms (cook 1 1/2 cups chopped mushrooms in 1 tablespoon hot olive oil) and 1/4 cup chopped roasted red sweet pepper to the meat mixture. Nutrition analysis per serving: 195 calories, 2 g carbohydrate, 14 g total fat, 1 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 29% Vitamin AC 6% iron

Turkey

Substitute ground turkey for the ground pork. Add 1/2 cup shredded peeled apple to the meat mixture.Nutrition analysis per serving: 143 calories, 13 g protein, 2 g carbohydrate, 10 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 59 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 2% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 332 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 7% iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; 12 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 51 mg cholesterol; 343 mg sodium. 195 mg potassium; 1 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 13 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 2 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 18 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

