Homemade Breakfast Sausage
Nothing better than homemade breakfast sausage sizzling on the skillet. Good morning.
Ingredients
Directions
Fennel-Apple
Add 1/2 cup shredded peeled apple and 1/2 teaspoon crushed fennel seeds to the meat mixture.Nutrition analysis per serving: same as above except 173 calories, 2 g carbohydrate, 1 g total sugar, 1% Vitamin C
Garlic-Onion
Substitute 1/3 cup finely diced onion for the onion powder and 2 garlic cloves, minced, for the garlic powder.Nutrition analysis per serving: 171 calories, 2 g carbohydrate, 2% Vitamin C
Maple
Add 2 tablespoons maple syrup and a pinch of nutmeg. You can also add 1/3 cup finely chopped pecans, if desired.Nutrition analysis per serving: 185 calories, 5 g carbohydrate, 4 g total sugar
Mushroom-Red Pepper
Add 3/4 cup chopped sauteed mushrooms (cook 1 1/2 cups chopped mushrooms in 1 tablespoon hot olive oil) and 1/4 cup chopped roasted red sweet pepper to the meat mixture. Nutrition analysis per serving: 195 calories, 2 g carbohydrate, 14 g total fat, 1 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 29% Vitamin AC 6% iron
Turkey
Substitute ground turkey for the ground pork. Add 1/2 cup shredded peeled apple to the meat mixture.Nutrition analysis per serving: 143 calories, 13 g protein, 2 g carbohydrate, 10 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 59 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 2% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 332 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 7% iron