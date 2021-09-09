Homemade Applesauce

Rating: Unrated

A big batch of applesauce goes a long way. Freeze or can portions to enjoy all year. Make this easy applesauce recipe on the stove top or in your pressure cooker.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
cool:
45 mins
total:
85 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
7 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In an 5- to 6-qt. heavy pot combine apples, water, and lemon juice. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 25 to 30 minutes or until apples are very tender, stirring often.

  • Use an immersion blender or potato masher to puree or mash apples as desired (or blend in batches after cooling in a blender). Stir in sugar to taste. If necessary, add 1/4 to 1/2 cup water for desired consistency.

  • Place pot of applesauce in a sink filled with ice water; cool, stirring occasionally. Ladle into clean wide-mouth half-pint or quart freezer containers, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Seal and label. Store in refrigerator up to 2 weeks or freeze up to 8 months.

Instant Pot Applesauce

Combine apples, water, and lemon juice in a 6- to 8-qt. Instant Pot. Lock lid in place. Set Instant Pot on High Pressure to cook 5 minutes. When cooking is complete, let stand 15 minutes to release pressure naturally. Release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Continue as directed in Step 2, removing the stainless steel Instant Pot insert to cool.

Spiced Applesauce

Prepare as directed, except add 5 inches stick cinnamon and 3/4 tsp. apple pie spice in Step 1. Simmer as directed. Discard stick cinnamon. Substitute 1/3 cup packed brown sugar for the granulated sugar. Stir in enough additional brown sugar to taste (2 to 3 tbsp). Freeze or can as directed.

Very Berry Applesauce

Prepare as directed, except replace 1/2 lb. (2 cups) of the apples with 1/2 lb. (2 cups) fresh or frozen thawed raspberries and/or strawberries and decrease water to 3/4 cups in Step 1. Freeze or can as directed.

Canning directions

Prepare as directed through Step 2. Ladle hot applesauce into hot, sterilized pint canning jars, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and screw bands. Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner 15 minutes for pints (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; carbohydrates 21g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 17g; vitamin a 33.2IU; vitamin c 0.8mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 4mcg; sodium 2mg; potassium 130mg; calcium 9mg; iron 0.1mg.
