Homemade Applesauce
A big batch of applesauce goes a long way. Freeze or can portions to enjoy all year. Make this easy applesauce recipe on the stove top or in your pressure cooker.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Instant Pot Applesauce
Combine apples, water, and lemon juice in a 6- to 8-qt. Instant Pot. Lock lid in place. Set Instant Pot on High Pressure to cook 5 minutes. When cooking is complete, let stand 15 minutes to release pressure naturally. Release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Continue as directed in Step 2, removing the stainless steel Instant Pot insert to cool.
Spiced Applesauce
Prepare as directed, except add 5 inches stick cinnamon and 3/4 tsp. apple pie spice in Step 1. Simmer as directed. Discard stick cinnamon. Substitute 1/3 cup packed brown sugar for the granulated sugar. Stir in enough additional brown sugar to taste (2 to 3 tbsp). Freeze or can as directed.
Very Berry Applesauce
Prepare as directed, except replace 1/2 lb. (2 cups) of the apples with 1/2 lb. (2 cups) fresh or frozen thawed raspberries and/or strawberries and decrease water to 3/4 cups in Step 1. Freeze or can as directed.
Canning directions
Prepare as directed through Step 2. Ladle hot applesauce into hot, sterilized pint canning jars, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and screw bands. Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner 15 minutes for pints (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks.