Holiday Wassil

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350ºF. Fill core of each apple with 1/4 of the butter and 1 Tbsp. brown sugar. Place apples in 1-quart baking dish. Pour 1 cup water around apples. Bake, uncovered, 40 to 60 minutes or until apples are soft. Cool slightly; quarter each apple. Set aside. Discard cooking liquid.

  • In 6-quart Dutch oven combine apples, cider, fruit juices, lemon juice, ginger, and Spice Bundle. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 2 hours. Remove Spice Bundle and strain. Add an apple slice and cinnamon stick to each glass before serving, if desired. Makes 18 servings.

Spice Bundle

  • For Spice Bundle, tie together 5 sticks cinnamon, 2 tsp. whole allspice berries, 2 crushed cardamom pods, and 1 tsp. whole cloves in cheesecloth.

Reviews

