Holiday Snowmen Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

These super easy Christmas cookies start with packaged sugar cookie dough. Top with homemade frosting, and decorate with miniature semisweet chocolate pieces.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Cut cookie dough into 15 equal pieces. Divide each dough piece into three balls: one about 1 inch in diameter, one 3/4 inch in diameter, and one 1/2 inch in diameter. On an ungreased large cookie sheet, arrange each set of balls into a snowman shape, placing balls 1/4 inch apart and snowmen at least 3 inches apart.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are light brown. Cool on cookie sheet for 3 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely.

  • Spread Royal Icing on cooled cookies. Decorate as desired with chocolate pieces and/or candies.

TO STORE:

Layer unfrosted cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 1 day or freeze for up to 3 months. To serve, thaw cookies, if frozen. Frost cookies as directed in Step 3.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 10 mg cholesterol; 144 mg sodium. 68 mg potassium; 52 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 38 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

