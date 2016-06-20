Holiday Snowmen Cookies
These super easy Christmas cookies start with packaged sugar cookie dough. Top with homemade frosting, and decorate with miniature semisweet chocolate pieces.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Cut cookie dough into 15 equal pieces. Divide each dough piece into three balls: one about 1 inch in diameter, one 3/4 inch in diameter, and one 1/2 inch in diameter. On an ungreased large cookie sheet, arrange each set of balls into a snowman shape, placing balls 1/4 inch apart and snowmen at least 3 inches apart.
Bake in the preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are light brown. Cool on cookie sheet for 3 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely.
Spread Royal Icing on cooled cookies. Decorate as desired with chocolate pieces and/or candies.
TO STORE:
Layer unfrosted cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 1 day or freeze for up to 3 months. To serve, thaw cookies, if frozen. Frost cookies as directed in Step 3.