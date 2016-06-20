Holiday Snowmen Cookies

Preheat oven to 375°F. Cut cookie dough into 15 equal pieces. Divide each dough piece into three balls: one about 1 inch in diameter, one 3/4 inch in diameter, and one 1/2 inch in diameter. On an ungreased large cookie sheet, arrange each set of balls into a snowman shape, placing balls 1/4 inch apart and snowmen at least 3 inches apart.