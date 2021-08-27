High-Protein Vegan Pumpkin Pie

Rating: Unrated

Get an extra boost of protein in your favorite fall dessert. Our delicious vegan pumpkin pie recipe gets nice and firm without any eggs or dairy thanks to protein-rich silken tofu. We also made this a healthier pumpkin pie by using only maple syrup as a natural sweetener.

By Sarah Brekke
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Katlyn Moncada

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

FOR THE CRUST:
FOR THE FILLING:
FOR THE TOPPING

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. In a medium bowl stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening until pea-size. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. of the ice water over part of the flour mixture; toss gently with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, gradually adding ice water (1/4 to 1/3 cup total) until mixture begins to come together. Gather pastry into a ball, kneading gently just until it holds together.

    Advertisement

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 12-inch circle. Transfer pastry to a 9-inch pie plate and trim. Crimp edge as desired. Do not prick pastry. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.

  • Meanwhile, in a food processor or blender combine the pumpkin, tofu, maple syrup, cornstarch, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, and salt. Cover and process until smooth. Pour the filling into the par-baked crust and smooth the top. Transfer to the oven and bake about 35 to 40 minutes, or until set.

  • Let the pie cool on a wire rack 2 hours. Cover and chill in the refrigerator at least 4 hours before serving.

  • Carefully open the can of coconut milk without shaking it up. Use a spoon to scoop the coconut milk solids into a bowl, reserving the liquid in the can for another use. Beat the coconut milk with an electric mixer on low until mostly smooth, then add the powdered sugar and beat on medium-high until whipped and able to hold semi-stiff peaks. Serve slices of pie with a generous scoop of coconut whipped cream.

Tips

The key to this dairy-free, egg-free custard is in the silken tofu it gives the pie a smooth (silky!) texture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; fat 25g; saturated fat 13g; carbohydrates 43g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 4g; trans fatty acid 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 18g; protein 6g; vitamin a 8274.2IU; vitamin c 2.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 56.9mcg; sodium 322mg; potassium 343mg; calcium 61mg; iron 4.1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/11/2021