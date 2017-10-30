Hibiscus-Tequila Toddy

Rating: Unrated

Give hibiscus tea a boozy twist by mixing in tequila. Make this warm drink in your slow cooker for a big party-ready batch.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

10 mins
5 hrs to 6 hrs (low) or 2 1/3 to 3 hours (high)
8
6 cups
  • In a 3- or 3 1/2-qt. slow cooker combine the water, agave syrup, tea bags, and cinnamon. Cover and cook on low 5 to 6 hours or high 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

  • Remove and discard tea bags and cinnamon. Stir in tequila and lime juice. If desired, top servings with lime slices.

128 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 5mg; potassium 64mg; carbohydrates 17g; fiber 1g; sugar 15g; protein 0g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 4IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 8mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 1mg; iron 0mg.
