Hibiscus-Lemon Water

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Create this elegant iced tea recipe in only 20 minutes for a quick drink idea when summer guests stop by. Garnish with fresh lemon slices or hibiscus flowers to really make it fancy.

By Emily Teel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a pitcher steep two hibiscus tea bags in 8 cups water and 2 Tablespoons honey for 15 minutes or until water has turned a vibrant pink. Remove tea bags; add 2 Tablespoons lemon juice. Chill. Serve with lemon.

If using loose hibiscus flowers, place on a piece of cheesecloth, gather into a bundle and tie closed with 100% cotton kitchen string.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
16 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 7 mg sodium. 6 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 1 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 7 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 3.0 stars
06/05/2019
Question: do you start with cold water or hot water?
