Hexagon Ornament Sugar Cookies
Ingredients
Directions
In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg, milk, and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill about 2 hours or until dough is easy to handle.Advertisement
Preheat oven to 375°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll one dough portion at a time to 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick.Using a 3-inch hexagon cookie cutter, cut out dough. Using a beverage straw, cut a hole centered near one edge of each hexagon. Place cutouts 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake for 7 to 10 minutes or until edges are very light brown. If necessary, while cookies are still hot, use the straw to re-form the hole in each cookie. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool.
To decorate:
Outline and flood cookies with glaze consistency red-tinted Royal Icing. Sprinkle with white decorating sugar; let stand until set. In a small saucepan melt white baking chocolate over low heat, stirring often. Cool slightly. To make icicles, spoon melted white chocolate into a small heavy-duty resealable plastic bag. Snip a small hole in one bag corner; pipe chocolate onto cookies. If necessary, use a dry new artist's paintbrush or thin metal spatula to spread white chocolate. (Or use glaze-consistency Royal Icing instead of melted white chocolate.) Sprinkle with additional white decorating sugar; let stand until set. If desired, thread hanging loop through each hole.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts (Hexagon Ornament Sugar Cookies)
Royal Icing
Ingredients
Directions
In a large mixing bowl stir together the powdered sugar, meringue powder, and cream of tartar. Add the water and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until combined; beat on high speed for 7 to 10 minutes or until icing is very stiff. If not using right away, cover bowl with a damp paper towel and cover paper towel with plastic wrap; chill for up to 48 hours.Advertisement
**Tip:
Meringue powder is a mixture of pasteurized dried egg whites, sugar, and edible gums. Look for it in the baking aisle of your supermarket or at a specialty food store.