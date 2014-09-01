Herbed Vinaigrette
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a screw-top jar combine vinegar, oil, parsley, thyme, mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper. Cover and shake well. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Shake well before using.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
48 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 27 mg sodium. 4 mg potassium; 0 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 36 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 1 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 2 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;