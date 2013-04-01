Herbed Potato Salad

Rating: 3.82 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

Olive oil and vinegar help thin out the dressing in this creamy potato salad. Garnish with your favorite fresh herbs to add even more flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • For potatoes, place steamer basket in a large saucepan. Add water to reach just below bottom of basket; heat until simmering. Add potatoes to basket. Cover; reduce to medium heat. Steam 15 to 18 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender. Remove from heat. Let cool slightly.

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine remaining ingredients. Add potatoes; toss gently to combine. Serve potato salad warm or let cool. Let stand 20 minutes at room temperature before serving.

*To Make Ahead

Cover; chill up to 4 hours. Let stand 20 minutes at room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 3 mg cholesterol; 375 mg sodium. 791 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 92 IU vitamin a; 16 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 33 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 24 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

LeNisha Flatt
Rating: Unrated
09/15/2015
This is my go-to receipe for potato salad now.  It is delicious and super easy!
