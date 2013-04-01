Herbed Potato Salad
Olive oil and vinegar help thin out the dressing in this creamy potato salad. Garnish with your favorite fresh herbs to add even more flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
For potatoes, place steamer basket in a large saucepan. Add water to reach just below bottom of basket; heat until simmering. Add potatoes to basket. Cover; reduce to medium heat. Steam 15 to 18 minutes or until potatoes are fork-tender. Remove from heat. Let cool slightly.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine remaining ingredients. Add potatoes; toss gently to combine. Serve potato salad warm or let cool. Let stand 20 minutes at room temperature before serving.
*To Make Ahead
Cover; chill up to 4 hours. Let stand 20 minutes at room temperature before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
195 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 3 mg cholesterol; 375 mg sodium. 791 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 92 IU vitamin a; 16 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 33 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 24 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;