Herbed Linguine with Burnt Orange
Admittedly, fava beans do have a short season of availability. If you can't find those, swap in edamame for this spring pasta recipe.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
If you want to save time and skip the homemade noodles, sub in 12 oz. dried linguine and add the 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh herbs to the finished dish.
*
For 1 cup shelled, blanched, peeled fava beans, start with 2 pounds beans in shell. Remove beans from shell and cook in boiling water 1 minute. Drain and let cool. To peel, cut a small slit in outer coating and squeeze to remove bean.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
545 calories; 25 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 179 mg cholesterol; 919 mg sodium. 432 mg potassium; 63 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1546 IU vitamin a; 54 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 190 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 176 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;