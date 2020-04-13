Herbed Linguine with Burnt Orange

Admittedly, fava beans do have a short season of availability. If you can't find those, swap in edamame for this spring pasta recipe.

By Abra Berens
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor combine flour, eggs, the 2 Tbsp. herbs, and 1 tsp. salt; pulse until mixture resembles cornmeal. Transfer to a large bowl and knead into a cohesive ball. Cover in plastic. Let rest at room temperature 30 minutes.

  • Cut dough ball into four pieces. With a pasta roller, roll dough until thin enough that you can see through the dough, lightly flouring dough as you roll, as necessary. (Or on a floured surface and using a rolling pin, roll dough pieces into a 12-inch circle, allowing to rest several times.) Roll sheet into a spiral. Cut into 1/4-inch-wide strips. Transfer to a baking sheet. Cover with a towel until ready to cook.

  • Preheat broiler. Slice 3 orange halves into 1/8-inch-thick half-moons, removing any seeds. Line a baking sheet with foil; arrange slices in a single layer on prepared baking sheet. Place remaining orange half, cut side up, on baking sheet. Broil 4 to 5 inches from heat 5 to 8 minutes or until edges start to brown. Let cool on baking sheet; coarsely chop slices and quarter the half.

  • In a large pot of heavily salted boiling water, cook pasta about 6 minutes or until al dente; drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking liquid.

  • Meanwhile, in an extra-large skillet heat olive oil over medium. Add crushed red pepper; cook 10 seconds. Add garlic and 1/4 tsp. salt. Reduce heat to low; cook 1 minute or until it is soft but not browning. Add fava beans. Lightly toss to coat.

  • Add reserved cooking liquid to fava bean mixture and bring to boiling. Add butter; simmer gently, uncovered, 2 minutes to make a glossy sauce. Add pasta. Toss to coat. Add chopped orange slices, parsley, and tarragon. Spread ricotta over four plates, top with pasta mixture, and serve immediately with orange wedges. Serves 4.

Tips

If you want to save time and skip the homemade noodles, sub in 12 oz. dried linguine and add the 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh herbs to the finished dish.



For 1 cup shelled, blanched, peeled fava beans, start with 2 pounds beans in shell. Remove beans from shell and cook in boiling water 1 minute. Drain and let cool. To peel, cut a small slit in outer coating and squeeze to remove bean.

Nutrition Facts


545 calories; 25 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 179 mg cholesterol; 919 mg sodium. 432 mg potassium; 63 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1546 IU vitamin a; 54 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 190 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 176 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

