Herbed Linguine with Burnt Orange

Cut dough ball into four pieces. With a pasta roller, roll dough until thin enough that you can see through the dough, lightly flouring dough as you roll, as necessary. (Or on a floured surface and using a rolling pin, roll dough pieces into a 12-inch circle, allowing to rest several times.) Roll sheet into a spiral. Cut into 1/4-inch-wide strips. Transfer to a baking sheet. Cover with a towel until ready to cook.