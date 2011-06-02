Herbed Chicken and Mushrooms
An herbed wine sauce makes this chicken-and-pasta dish a satisfying meal. Steamed green beans are the perfect accompaniment.
Ingredients
Directions
-
If desired, in a large skillet cook chicken pieces in hot oil until browned. Drain off fat; set chicken aside. In a 4- to 5-quart slow cooker combine mushrooms, onion, carrot, and dried tomato. Pour broth and wine over mushroom mixture in cooker. Sprinkle with tapioca, thyme, garlic salt, basil, and pepper. Add chicken pieces to cooker.Advertisement
-
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3-1/2 to 4 hours.
-
Serve chicken and vegetables over hot cooked pasta; drizzle with cooking juices.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
360 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 107 mg cholesterol; 350 mg sodium. 698 mg potassium; 39 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 34 g protein;