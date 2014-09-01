Herbed Basmati Rice-Vermicelli Pilaf

Rating: Unrated

Pair your favorite entree with this side dish rice pilaf recipe. Basmati rice is mixed with bite-sized pieces of angel hair pasta for a complex texture—and plenty of carbohydrates to soak up the fresh herb flavors.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan heat butter over medium heat until melted. Add rice, pasta, and onion; cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until pasta is lightly browned and onion is almost tender, stirring occasionally. Carefully add broth, the water, the 1/2 teaspoon salt, and the 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until rice is tender and broth is absorbed.

  • Fluff rice mixture with a fork. Stir in parsley and thyme. If desired, gently stir in dried cranberries. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper.

*Tip:

To finely break the angel hair pasta, first use your hands to break 3 ounces pasta into short lengths into a heavy resealable plastic bag. Using the bottom of an unopened heavy can, crush the pasta into 1/2- to 3/4-inch pieces.

Tip:

If you don't have dried cranberries on hand, try swapping in another kind of dried fruit. Snipped apricots, golden raisins, chopped dates, or tart cherries are all good choices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; 9 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 24 mg cholesterol; 620 mg sodium. 55 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 340 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/03/2020