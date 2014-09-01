Herbed Basmati Rice-Vermicelli Pilaf
Pair your favorite entree with this side dish rice pilaf recipe. Basmati rice is mixed with bite-sized pieces of angel hair pasta for a complex texture—and plenty of carbohydrates to soak up the fresh herb flavors.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip:
To finely break the angel hair pasta, first use your hands to break 3 ounces pasta into short lengths into a heavy resealable plastic bag. Using the bottom of an unopened heavy can, crush the pasta into 1/2- to 3/4-inch pieces.
Tip:
If you don't have dried cranberries on hand, try swapping in another kind of dried fruit. Snipped apricots, golden raisins, chopped dates, or tart cherries are all good choices.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
289 calories; 9 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 24 mg cholesterol; 620 mg sodium. 55 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 340 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;