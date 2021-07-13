Herbed Arnold Palmer

Rating: Unrated

This Arnold Palmer drink has that perfect balance of tea to lemon, but with a bonus infusion of mint (or lavender) for freshness.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan heat 1 cup water and 1 cup sugar until just simmering, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and add 2 Tbsp. fresh mint leaves or dried lavender buds. Cover; let stand 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan bring 4 cups water to a simmer. Remove from heat. Add 5 bags black tea; steep 5 minutes. Remove tea bags, squeezing gently. Let tea cool completely.

  • Strain and discard herbs from syrup. In a pitcher stir together tea, syrup, and ¾ cup lemon juice. Serve over ice.

Herbed Arnold Palmer Float:

Add a scoop or two of lemon sorbet or sherbet to each serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; carbohydrates 36g; sugars 34g; vitamin a 78.9IU; vitamin c 12.1mg; folate 8.1mcg; sodium 5mg; potassium 41mg; calcium 6mg; iron 0.3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/15/2021