Herb Hash Browns
A trio of fresh herbs add bright flavor to these crispy hash browns.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a bowl combine red onion, cider vinegar, and a pinch salt. Stir 1 lb. shredded new potatoes into a bowl of water; drain. Repeat until water is clear. Place potatoes in a salad spinner; spin until dry. Toss with parsley, tarragon, thyme, and salt. In a nonstick skillet melt butter over medium heat. Add potato mixture. Using a spatula, press into an even layer. Cook 7 to 10 minutes or until browned. Place a baking sheet over top of skillet; invert potatoes. Slide back into skillet, browned side up. Cook 7 to 10 minutes more. Drain onion mixture. Serve on hash browns with plain yogurt and parsley. Sprinkle with pepper.Advertisement
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
210 calories; 12 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 32 mg cholesterol; 408 mg sodium. 587 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 984 IU vitamin a; 33 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 34 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 69 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;