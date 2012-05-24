Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb with Roasted Radishes and Orange Vinaigrette
Something quite unexpected happens to radishes when they are roasted -- they become sweet, succulent and mellow, and make a fine accompaniment to roasted meats.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. Trim fat from meat. Sprinkle meat with salt. Brush meat with mustard. In a small bowl combine parsley, oregano, thyme, garlic, and pepper. Sprinkle onto meat and press onto meat to adhere.
Place meat on a rack in a shallow roasting pan, arranging roasts to stand upright. Insert an oven-going meat thermometer into one of the roasts; the thermometer should not touch bone. Drizzle radishes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and place around roasts in roasting pan. Roast, uncovered, for 45 to 60 minutes or until meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium-rare. Cover with foil; let stand for 15 minutes. Temperature of meat after standing should be 145°F. (For medium, roast for 1 to 1-1/2 hours or until thermometer registers 150°F. Cover; let stand for 15 minutes. Temperature of meat after standing should be 160°F.) To carve, slice between ribs.
In a small screw-top jar combine the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, the sherry vinegar, orange peel, orange juice, and honey. Cover and shake well to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle vinaigrette over roasted radishes and serve with lamb.