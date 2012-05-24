Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb with Roasted Radishes and Orange Vinaigrette

Place meat on a rack in a shallow roasting pan, arranging roasts to stand upright. Insert an oven-going meat thermometer into one of the roasts; the thermometer should not touch bone. Drizzle radishes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and place around roasts in roasting pan. Roast, uncovered, for 45 to 60 minutes or until meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium-rare. Cover with foil; let stand for 15 minutes. Temperature of meat after standing should be 145°F. (For medium, roast for 1 to 1-1/2 hours or until thermometer registers 150°F. Cover; let stand for 15 minutes. Temperature of meat after standing should be 160°F.) To carve, slice between ribs.