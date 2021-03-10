Herb-and-Pancetta-Stuffed Artichokes

Artichoke halves make a natural cup shape begging to be filled. One bite of this stuffed artichoke recipe and you'll be in full agreement.

By Anna Kovel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

hands-on:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 halves
Herb-and-Pancetta-Stuffed Artichokes

  • Halve each cooked artichoke through the heart. Use a small spoon to scoop out the fuzzy chokes and any small, papery leaves. Place artichoke halves cut side up in a lightly oiled roasting pan.

  • Preheat oven to 400ºF. For stuffing: In a large skillet heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium. Add pancetta; cook until starting to brown, about 4 minutes. Add onion, celery, and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 8 minutes. Carefully pour wine into skillet; cook over medium 2 minutes. Stir in parsley, rosemary, thyme, 3/4 teaspoon coarse salt, and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Stir in torn bread pieces until combined.

  • Lightly season cut sides of artichokes with salt. Divide stuffing among artichokes. Drizzle with an additional 2 tablespoons olive oil. Bake, covered, 15 minutes. Uncover and bake 15 to 20 minutes more or until browned. If desired, top with additional herbs and drizzle with additional olive oil before serving. Serves 8.

Per Serving:
186 calories; total fat 10g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 253mg; potassium 286mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 5g; sugar 2g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 429IU; vitamin c 13mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 83mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 55mg; iron 1mg.

Steamed Artichokes

  • Snap off any tough or browned outer leaves. Use a serrated knife to slice off the top inch of each artichoke. Immediately rub cut surface with lemon halves. Use scissors to snip off all the sharp leaf tips. Trim stem from artichoke bottom so artichokes will sit upright. (If you trim more than 1 inch of stem, peel it and add to steamer with artichokes.)

  • Set steamer basket over simmering water in a large pot. Arrange artichokes in basket, fitting snugly so they stand up. Cover; bring to boiling. Cook until an artichoke leaf near the center can be pulled off easily, about 30 minutes

  • Serve artichokes and any stems warm with lemon wedges and sauces. Makes 4 artichokes.

Per Serving:
64 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 72mg; potassium 343mg; carbohydrates 14g; fiber 7g; sugar 1g; protein 3g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 16IU; vitamin c 9mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 107mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 25mg; iron 1mg.
