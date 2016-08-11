Helga's Potato Salad
Toss the potatoes in the dressing while they're still warm for maximum flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large pot cook potatoes in boiling water 15 minutes or until just fork-tender. Drain; let potatoes stand 15 minutes or until cool enough to handle.Advertisement
Peel and slice potatoes into thin rounds; place in large bowl.
In a small bowl whisk mayonnaise, vinegar, oil, cornichon juice, and Maggi seasoning. Pour over hot potatoes along with shallot and cornichons; gently stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate until completely cool or up to 3 days. Season with kosher salt and pepper. Serve topped with bacon, eggs, and chives.
**Tip
In a bowl combine 2 peeled hard-cooked eggs and liquid from a 16-ounce jar pickled beets. Cover; chill 2 to 3 hours, turning occasionally.
*
Maggi seasoning sauce is like a wheat version of soy sauce. Look for it in the international section of supermarkets, Asian markets, or online.