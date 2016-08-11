Helga's Potato Salad

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

Toss the potatoes in the dressing while they're still warm for maximum flavor.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot cook potatoes in boiling water 15 minutes or until just fork-tender. Drain; let potatoes stand 15 minutes or until cool enough to handle.

    Advertisement

  • Peel and slice potatoes into thin rounds; place in large bowl.

  • In a small bowl whisk mayonnaise, vinegar, oil, cornichon juice, and Maggi seasoning. Pour over hot potatoes along with shallot and cornichons; gently stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate until completely cool or up to 3 days. Season with kosher salt and pepper. Serve topped with bacon, eggs, and chives.

**Tip

In a bowl combine 2 peeled hard-cooked eggs and liquid from a 16-ounce jar pickled beets. Cover; chill 2 to 3 hours, turning occasionally.

*

Maggi seasoning sauce is like a wheat version of soy sauce. Look for it in the international section of supermarkets, Asian markets, or online.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 19 mg cholesterol; 164 mg sodium. 251 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 35 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 9 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019