Heirloom Tomato and Burrata Salad
Edible flowers add a subtle herbal touch to this modern spin on an Italian Caprese salad.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Arrange tomato wedges in a large serving platter or bowl. Top with whole Burrata. Season to taste with salt. Drizzle with oil and vinegar. Snip flowers over salad.Advertisement
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
284 calories; 22 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 40 mg cholesterol; 489 mg sodium. 558 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2407 IU vitamin a; 33 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 35 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 337 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;