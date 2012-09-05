Hearts of Romaine with Creamy Feta Dressing
Romaine lettuce takes center stage in this light starter idea. Top with creamy feta dressing and a pinch of cayenne for kick.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Out of feta? Use goat cheese (chèvre) instead. For a change of texture, use baby greens in place of the romaine. Go Middle Eastern and use a teaspoon each of ground cumin and coriander instead of the oregano.
Nutrition Facts (Hearts of Romaine with Creamy Feta Dressing)
Per Serving:
65 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 130mg; potassium 81mg; carbohydrates 2g; fiber 1g; sugar 1g; protein 1g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 2430IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 40mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 50mg; ironmg.
Basic Vinaigrette
For an Asian spin, use 3 tablespoons peanut oil and 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil for the olive oil, lime juice for the lemon juice, and rice wine vinegar for the white wine vinegar. Want a French Vinaigrette? Add 1/2 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard and 1 tablespoon minced shallot. Want a heartier flavor? Use red wine vinegar or sherry vinegar in place of the white wine vinegar.