Hatch Chile Mac 'N' Cheese
Recipe excerpted from Food Between Friends by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous. Together, Julie and Jesse developed a stove-top mac and cheese that marries her clean-out-the-fridge version with Jesse's first love: spicy and slightly sweet Hatch green chiles.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Eva Kolenko
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
521 calories; total fat 23g; saturated fat 13g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 59mg; sodium 541mg; potassium 383mg; carbohydrates 59g; fiber 2g; sugar 10g; protein 22g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 718IU; vitamin c 5mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 35mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 422mg; iron 1mg.