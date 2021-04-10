Hatch Chile Mac 'N' Cheese

Recipe excerpted from Food Between Friends by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous. Together, Julie and Jesse developed a stove-top mac and cheese that marries her clean-out-the-fridge version with Jesse's first love: spicy and slightly sweet Hatch green chiles.

By Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Eva Kolenko

total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Max Servings:
12
Yield:
10 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook until al dente, 7 to 9 minutes. Drain, transfer to a large bowl, and toss with the oil to keep macaroni from sticking.

  • In a large saucepan melt butter over medium. Add shallot, onion, garlic, and jalapeno; cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in flour and cook until toasty. about 2 minutes.

  • Slowly pour in warm milk, whisking constantly. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring frequently, until sauce begins to thicken, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the cheeses in two additions and stir until melted. The sauce will start to thicken to the consistency of queso.

  • Remove pan from heat and stir in green chiles, oregano, a pinch of salt, and some freshly ground black pepper. Add macaroni and stir until well coated. Serve immediately. Serves 8.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
521 calories; total fat 23g; saturated fat 13g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 59mg; sodium 541mg; potassium 383mg; carbohydrates 59g; fiber 2g; sugar 10g; protein 22g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 718IU; vitamin c 5mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 35mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 422mg; iron 1mg.
