Hasselback Squash

Prepare as directed through Step 3. In a small bowl combine 3/4 cup EACH shredded Gruyère cheese and Caramelized Onions, 2 Tbsp. Browned Butter, and 1 Tbsp. snipped fresh thyme. Omit goat cheese, walnuts, and sage. Stuff 1/4 cup of the onion mixture between squash slices. Stir 1 cup croutons and 1/4 cup chicken broth into remaining onion mixture; divide between squash cavities. Continue as directed, except omit glaze and, if desired, top with additional thyme.Nutrition analysis per serving: 272 calories, 8 g protein, 28 g carbohydrate, 16 g total fat (8 g sat. fat), 39 mg cholesterol, 4 g fiber, 6 g total sugar, 329% Vitamin A, 56% Vitamin C, 398 mg sodium, 27% calcium, 9% iron

Pomegranate-Goat Cheese Butternut

Prepare as directed through Step 3. In a small bowl combine 1 cup (4 oz.) finely chopped goat's milk cheese cubes, 3/4 cup finely chopped walnuts, and 2 tsp. finely snipped fresh sage. Stuff 1/4 cup of the mixture between squash slices. Divide remaining mixture between squash cavities. Return squash to pan and drizzle with additional melted butter. Roast 20 to 30 minutes more. Meanwhile, for glaze, in a small saucepan bring 1 cup pomegranate juice, 1 Tbsp. sugar, and 1/8 tsp. salt to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes or until reduced to 3 Tbsp. Stir in 1 tsp. finely snipped fresh sage; cool (glaze will thicken as it cools). Top squash with 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds and drizzle with glaze. If desired, top with additional sage.Nutrition analysis per serving: 325 calories, 10 g protein, 30 g carbohydrate, 21 g total fat (8 g sat. fat), 30 mg cholesterol, 5 g fiber, 10 pro.