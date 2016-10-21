Hasselback Squash
Make butternut squash even more delicious by stuffing it with goat cheese or caramelized onions.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil; coat foil with cooking spray.
Place squash halves, flat sides down, in prepared pan. Brush with 1 Tbsp. of the melted butter and sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. salt and the pepper. Roast 10 minutes; cool. Cut squash crosswise at base of neck pieces, about 1/2 inch from edges of cavities.
Place squash neck pieces, flat sides down, on a work surface. Arrange chopsticks or wooden spoons lengthwise on opposite sides of each neck piece. Cut squash crosswise into 1/4-inch slices, stopping when knife reaches chopsticks or spoon handles to prevent slicing all the way through.
Return squash to pan and drizzle with remaining 1 Tbsp. melted butter. Roast 20 to 30 minutes more or until tender.
Browned Butter and Caramelized Onion Butternut
Prepare as directed through Step 3. In a small bowl combine 3/4 cup EACH shredded Gruyère cheese and Caramelized Onions, 2 Tbsp. Browned Butter, and 1 Tbsp. snipped fresh thyme. Omit goat cheese, walnuts, and sage. Stuff 1/4 cup of the onion mixture between squash slices. Stir 1 cup croutons and 1/4 cup chicken broth into remaining onion mixture; divide between squash cavities. Continue as directed, except omit glaze and, if desired, top with additional thyme.Nutrition analysis per serving: 272 calories, 8 g protein, 28 g carbohydrate, 16 g total fat (8 g sat. fat), 39 mg cholesterol, 4 g fiber, 6 g total sugar, 329% Vitamin A, 56% Vitamin C, 398 mg sodium, 27% calcium, 9% iron
Pomegranate-Goat Cheese Butternut
Prepare as directed through Step 3. In a small bowl combine 1 cup (4 oz.) finely chopped goat's milk cheese cubes, 3/4 cup finely chopped walnuts, and 2 tsp. finely snipped fresh sage. Stuff 1/4 cup of the mixture between squash slices. Divide remaining mixture between squash cavities. Return squash to pan and drizzle with additional melted butter. Roast 20 to 30 minutes more. Meanwhile, for glaze, in a small saucepan bring 1 cup pomegranate juice, 1 Tbsp. sugar, and 1/8 tsp. salt to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes or until reduced to 3 Tbsp. Stir in 1 tsp. finely snipped fresh sage; cool (glaze will thicken as it cools). Top squash with 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds and drizzle with glaze. If desired, top with additional sage.Nutrition analysis per serving: 325 calories, 10 g protein, 30 g carbohydrate, 21 g total fat (8 g sat. fat), 30 mg cholesterol, 5 g fiber, 10 pro.
Caramelized Onions
Ingredients
Directions
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-low heat. Add onion, salt and pepper. Cook, covered, for 13 to 15 minutes or until onions are tender, stirring occasionally. Uncover; cook and stir over medium-high heat for 3 to 5 minutes more or until golden.
Browned Butter
Ingredients
Directions
In a small saucepan heat butter over low heat until melted. Continue heating until butter turns a light golden brown.