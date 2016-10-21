Hasselback Apples or Pears

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

Veggies aren't the only food to get the Hasselback treatment. Slicing, roasting, and topping fruit can give it a totally new delicious flavor.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
roast:
18 mins
total:
33 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400ºF. Place apples, cut sides down, on a work surface. Arrange wooden skewers or chopsticks lengthwise on opposite sides of each apple half. Cut apple crosswise into 1/4-inch slices, stopping when knife reaches skewers or chopsticks to prevent slicing all the way through.

    Advertisement

  • Place apples in a shallow baking pan and drizzle with melted butter. Cover with foil. Roast 15 minutes; remove foil. Roast, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes more or until tender. Sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar and serve warm.

Crumble-Topped

Stir 2 tsp. packed brown sugar and 1/4 tsp. apple pie spice into melted butter. Drizzle and roast fruit, covered, 10 minutes; cool. Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine 1/3 cup packed brown sugar, 1/4 cup regular rolled oats, 2 tsp. all-purpose flour, and 1/4 tsp. apple pie spice. Cut in 1/4 cup butter. Stuff oat mixture between fruit slices. Roast, uncovered, 10 minutes more. Drizzle with any pan drippings and, if desired, top with ice cream. Nutrition analysis per serving: 303 calories, 1 g protein, 38 g carbohydrate, 18 g total fat (11 g sat. fat), 46 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 30 g total sugar, 12% Vitamin A, 7% Vitamin C, 144 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 4% iron

Brie-Thyme

In a small bowl microwave 3 Tbsp. honey and 1 fresh thyme sprig 30 seconds. Let stand 5 minutes; remove thyme. After roasting fruit, stuff thinly sliced Brie between fruit slice. Roast, uncovered, 2 minutes. Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with chopped walnuts and/or sea salt flakes.Nutrition analysis per serving: 241 calories, 6 g protein, 26 g carbohydrate, 14 g total fat (9 g sat. fat), 44 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 23 g total sugar, 8% Vitamin A, 8% Vitamin C, 371 mg sodium, 6% calcium, 2% iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 15mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 15g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 11g; vitamin a 226.7IU; vitamin c 4.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 2.9mcg; sodium 47mg; potassium 99mg; calcium 8mg; iron 0.1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/21/2021