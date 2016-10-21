Hasselback Apples or Pears
Veggies aren't the only food to get the Hasselback treatment. Slicing, roasting, and topping fruit can give it a totally new delicious flavor.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Crumble-Topped
Stir 2 tsp. packed brown sugar and 1/4 tsp. apple pie spice into melted butter. Drizzle and roast fruit, covered, 10 minutes; cool. Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine 1/3 cup packed brown sugar, 1/4 cup regular rolled oats, 2 tsp. all-purpose flour, and 1/4 tsp. apple pie spice. Cut in 1/4 cup butter. Stuff oat mixture between fruit slices. Roast, uncovered, 10 minutes more. Drizzle with any pan drippings and, if desired, top with ice cream. Nutrition analysis per serving: 303 calories, 1 g protein, 38 g carbohydrate, 18 g total fat (11 g sat. fat), 46 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 30 g total sugar, 12% Vitamin A, 7% Vitamin C, 144 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 4% iron
Brie-Thyme
In a small bowl microwave 3 Tbsp. honey and 1 fresh thyme sprig 30 seconds. Let stand 5 minutes; remove thyme. After roasting fruit, stuff thinly sliced Brie between fruit slice. Roast, uncovered, 2 minutes. Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with chopped walnuts and/or sea salt flakes.Nutrition analysis per serving: 241 calories, 6 g protein, 26 g carbohydrate, 14 g total fat (9 g sat. fat), 44 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 23 g total sugar, 8% Vitamin A, 8% Vitamin C, 371 mg sodium, 6% calcium, 2% iron