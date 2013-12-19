Harvest Spice Smoothies
Creamy and sweet, this protein-rich smoothie gets its warm hue from pumpkin, apricots and cozy spices.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Make-Ahead Tip:
Prepare smoothies as directed. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Cover and chill for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 6 months. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator. Stir well before serving.
162 calories; fat 3g; carbohydrates 30g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 23g; protein 5g; vitamin a 7939.5IU; vitamin c 6.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 8.3mcg; sodium 4mg; potassium 175mg; calcium 39mg; iron 1.6mg.