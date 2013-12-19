Harvest Spice Smoothies

Creamy and sweet, this protein-rich smoothie gets its warm hue from pumpkin, apricots and cozy spices.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender combine tofu, pumpkin, squash, apricots, honey, and pumpkin pie spice. Cover and blend until smooth, stopping and scraping sides of blender as needed. Add ice cubes. Cover and blend until smooth.

  • Pour into tall glasses and serve immediately.

Make-Ahead Tip:

Prepare smoothies as directed. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Cover and chill for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 6 months. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator. Stir well before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; fat 3g; carbohydrates 30g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 23g; protein 5g; vitamin a 7939.5IU; vitamin c 6.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 8.3mcg; sodium 4mg; potassium 175mg; calcium 39mg; iron 1.6mg.
