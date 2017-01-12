Harissa-Sauced Chickpeas

Rating: Unrated

For a truly authentic Mediterranean meal, make your own harissa paste to add the spicy kick to this chickpea, veggie, and egg recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet heat the oil over medium heat. Add sweet pepper, onion, and garlic. Cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until very tender. Stir in harissa paste until combined. Stir in chickpeas, broth, and tomato. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes or until desired consistency, stirring occasionally.

  • Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium heat. Add eggs to skillet. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until desired doneness, turning eggs once, if desired. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

  • Serve chickpea mixture in shallow bowls; top with eggs and parsley. Serve with baguette slices.

*Tip

For toasted baguette slices, preheat broiler. Arrange desired number of bread slices on a baking sheet. In a small bowl stir together olive oil and minced garlic. Brush both sides of bread with oil mixture. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat 1 to 2 minute per side or until toasted.

Nutrition Facts (Harissa-Sauced Chickpeas)

Per Serving:
355 calories; 16 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 186 mg cholesterol; 616 mg sodium. 491 mg potassium; 38 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1563 IU vitamin a; 47 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 77 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 79 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Homemade Harissa Paste

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place dried chile peppers in a large bowl. Pour enough boiling water over peppers to cover and let stand 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a small skillet heat caraway, coriander, and cumin seeds over medium heat 2 minutes or until toasted and aromatic, shaking skillet occasionally. Remove seeds from skillet; let cool. Grind seeds in a spice grinder or place in a resealable plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin.

  • Drain peppers. Cover your hands with plastic or rubber gloves and remove stems, seeds, and membranes from peppers. Place peppers, ground or crushed seeds, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, and salt in a food processor or blender. Cover and pulse until smooth, adding water as needed to reach a smooth consistency.

Sweet Harissa Sauce

Replace chile peppers with 1 cup roasted red sweet peppers. Omit step 1. Makes 60 (1-tsp.) servings. Per serving: 8 cal., 1 g fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 34 mg sodium, 0 g carb., 0 g fiber, 0 g pro.Nutrition analysis per serving : same as above except 8 calories, 0 g carbohydrate, 1% Vitamin A, 4% Vitamin C

Tip

For a vegetable dip, stir 1 Tbsp. Homemade Harissa Paste into 1/2 cup ricotta cheese or plain Greek yogurt.

Nutrition Facts (Homemade Harissa Paste)

Per Serving:
12 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 34 mg sodium. 48 mg potassium; 1 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 1 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 2 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

