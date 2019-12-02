Hard-Cooked Egg Toppers
For a high-protein breakfast or snack on-the-go start with hard-cooked eggs and sprinkle with one of these flavorful spice blends.
Ingredients
Directions
Assemble desired spice blend. (Store blends for up to 2 weeks.) Sprinkle spice blend over hard-cooked eggs.
Dukkah Spice Blend
In a skillet over medium-high, cook and stir 1/2 cup coarsely chopped hazelnuts 3 minutes; transfer to a bowl. Add 1 Tbsp. each coriander seeds and sesame seeds and 1 1/2 tsp. cumin seeds to the skillet. Cook and stir 2 minutes; let cool. Coarsely grind or crush. Combine with hazelnuts, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper.
Turmeric-Chili Spice Blend
Stir together 1 tsp. each turmeric and chili powder and 1/4 tsp. each garlic powder and sea salt flakes (or kosher salt).
Tomato-Parm Spice Blend
Combine 1 Tbsp. finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes, 1 Tbsp. grated Parmesan, and 1 tsp. cracked black pepper.