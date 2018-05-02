Ham & Corn Quiche Cups

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 6 Ratings

Say hello to your new favorite breakfast recipe! These yummy quiche cups are filled with fresh corn and spinach, so you can feel good about serving them for breakfast.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Microwave corn with husks intact 2 minutes; cool slightly. Holding cob's silk end with a pot holder, cut off stem end. Remove husks and silks. Cut kernels from cobs.

  • Coat twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with cooking spray. Line prepared muffin cups with ham slices. Divide spinach, cheese, and corn among cups.

  • In a medium bowl combine eggs, salt, and pepper; pour into muffin cups. Bake 14 to 18 minutes or until set. Cool in muffin cups on a wire rack 5 minutes. Remove from muffin cups. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; 4 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 103 mg cholesterol; 235 mg sodium. 74 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 7 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 425 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 23 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 42 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

