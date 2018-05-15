Halloween Dessert Nachos
Here's a sweet Halloween snack idea: Serve a dressed-up platter of apple nachos to sneak in a serving of fruit alongside all of the Halloween candy.
Ingredients
Directions
In a microwave safe bowl combine marshmallows and butter. Micro-cook on 100% power (high) for 1 minute or until marshmallows are puffy and butter is melted. Stir to combine/Advertisement
In separate small microwave-safe bowls, microwave peanut butter and jam on 100% power (high) for 30 to 60 seconds or until warm.
Arrange apples on a large platter. Spoon warmed marshmallow mixture, peanut butter, and jam over apples. Top with candy and candy eyes. Serve immediately.
Tips
Graham crackers, cinnamon-sugar pita chips, or vanilla wafer cookies can be used in place of apples.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
156 calories; 6 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 4 mg cholesterol; 37 mg sodium. 111 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 20 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 88 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 7 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 18 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;