Gruyère Risotto with Arugula Gremolata

Rating: 3.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 5 Ratings

Make risotto in your pressure cooker or slow cooker, it's up to you. Either way you get to give your stirring arm a break unlike classic risotto recipes.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
slow-cook:
1 hr 15 mins (high)
bring-to-pressure:
14 mins
cook:
6 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Gruyère Risotto with Arugula Gremolata

Ingredients

Directions

Fast 6 minute cook time

  • In a 4- to 6-quart electric pressure cooker cook leeks and garlic in hot butter over medium heat until tender. Stir in rice; cook and stir 1 minute more. Stir in wine, broth, and pepper. For a stove-top cooker, cook directly in the pot. Lock lid in place. Set an electric cooker on high pressure to cook 6 minutes. For a stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 6 minutes. Remove from heat. For both models, release pressure quickly. Open lid carefully. Top with cheese and Arugula Gremolata.

Slow 1 1/4 hour low cook time

  • In a large skillet cook leeks and garlic in hot butter over medium heat 3 to 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in rice; cook and stir 1 minute more. Spoon into a 31/2- or 4-qt. slow cooker. Stir in broth, wine, and pepper. Cover and cook on high 1 1/4 hours or until rice is tender. Remove crockery liner from cooker, if possible, or turn off cooker. Let risotto stand, uncovered, 15 minutes before serving. Top with cheese and Arugula Gremolata.

Nutrition Facts (Gruyère Risotto with Arugula Gremolata)

Per Serving:
510 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 26mg; sodium 828mg; potassium 330mg; carbohydrates 74g; fiber 3g; sugar 2g; protein 20g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 593IU; vitamin c 6mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 25mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 192mg; iron 2mg.

Arugula Gremolata

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl stir together the arugula, prosciutto, pine nuts, lemon zest, and garlic.

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/06/2020