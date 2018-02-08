Ginger Pork with Cucumber and Herbs

Rating: 4.55 stars
44 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 29
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Top this pork stir-fry with a crunchy, refreshing cucumber salad for a tasty Asian-inspired dinner.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together half the green onions, the soy sauce, sugar, and crushed red pepper. In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat; add ginger and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir pork into the garlic and ginger, and then press flat to make one large patty. Cook 3 to 4 minutes without stirring. When pork is browned and crisp on bottom, break up the patty and stir in the soy sauce mixture, reserving the bowl. Stir until pork is completely cooked and crumbled, 2 to 3 minutes more.

  • In the reserved bowl, combine the remaining green onions, cucumber, and herbs. Spoon pork mixture over rice and top with cucumber salad. Serve with lime wedges and/or Sriracha sauce, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
500 calories; 23 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 77 mg cholesterol; 505 mg sodium. 624 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 837 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 74 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

MS12556537
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2018
Very quick and very tasty! Easy kitchen cleanup too.
jrojakovick
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2018
I saw this in the magazine and it looked tasty. It is! I actually like this so much that I make a double batch of the meat and save it in freezer portions to use in bowls, lettuce wraps, and even Asian tacos! I also have used ground chicken instead of pork to keep the calories lower and make this friendly for my Weight Watchers plan. Delish!
