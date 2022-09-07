Recipes and Cooking Ground Chicken Pizza Crust Ground chicken makes the perfect base for toppings in this keto pizza recipe. By Sarah Brekke, MS Sarah Brekke, MS Sarah Brekke is a culinary specialist with the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen. Her work includes recipe testing and development, food styling, and the creation of food video content. Her work expands across many of the Dotdash Meredith food brands including Magnolia Journal, Allrecipes, and various special interest publications. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in culinary science from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in food science from Kansas State University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on September 15, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Carson Downing Hands On Time: 10 mins Bake Time: 35 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 6 Yield: 1 12-inch pizza Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Nonstick cooking spray 1 pound uncooked finely ground chicken breast ⅔ cup finely shredded Italian blend cheeses ⅓ cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese* 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning 2 cloves garlic, minced ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper ¼ cup pizza sauce 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (4 oz.) Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. Place a pizza stone, if using, in the oven while it preheats. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and coat with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl combine the first eight ingredients (through black pepper). Using hands, mix until thoroughly combined. Place chicken mixture on prepared baking sheet. Top with another sheet of parchment and roll out to a 12-inch circle that is about 1/4-inch thick. Remove top sheet of parchment. Slide pizza crust with parchment onto the heated pizza stone or place the baking sheet in the oven. Bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Turn over and return to parchment. Bake 10 minutes more or until dry on top and golden brown. Remove from oven. Spread crust with pizza sauce and sprinkle with mozzarella. Bake 10 minutes more or until toppings are heated through and cheese is melted. * Do not use grated Parmesan cheese. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 194 Calories 9g Fat 4g Carbs 29g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 194 % Daily Value * Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 86mg 29% Sodium 657mg 29% Total Carbohydrate 4g 1% Total Sugars 1g Protein 29g Vitamin C 1.6mg 8% Calcium 318mg 24% Iron 1.2mg 7% Potassium 67mg 1% Folate, total 5.6mcg Vitamin B-12 0.3mcg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.