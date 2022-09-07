Ground Chicken Pizza Crust

Preheat oven to 400°F. Place a pizza stone, if using, in the oven while it preheats. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and coat with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large bowl combine the first eight ingredients (through black pepper). Using hands, mix until thoroughly combined.

Place chicken mixture on prepared baking sheet. Top with another sheet of parchment and roll out to a 12-inch circle that is about 1/4-inch thick. Remove top sheet of parchment.

Slide pizza crust with parchment onto the heated pizza stone or place the baking sheet in the oven. Bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Turn over and return to parchment. Bake 10 minutes more or until dry on top and golden brown. Remove from oven.