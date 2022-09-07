Ground Chicken Pizza Crust

Ground chicken makes the perfect base for toppings in this keto pizza recipe.

By
Sarah Brekke, MS
sarah brekke headshot
Sarah Brekke, MS

Sarah Brekke is a culinary specialist with the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen. Her work includes recipe testing and development, food styling, and the creation of food video content. Her work expands across many of the Dotdash Meredith food brands including Magnolia Journal, Allrecipes, and various special interest publications. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in culinary science from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in food science from Kansas State University.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Updated on September 15, 2022
Ground Chicken Pizza Crust
Photo: Carson Downing
Hands On Time:
10 mins
Bake Time:
35 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 12-inch pizza
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • Nonstick cooking spray

  • 1 pound uncooked finely ground chicken breast

  • cup finely shredded Italian blend cheeses

  • cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese*

  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

  • 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

  • ¼ cup pizza sauce

  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (4 oz.)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Place a pizza stone, if using, in the oven while it preheats. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and coat with nonstick cooking spray.

  2. In a large bowl combine the first eight ingredients (through black pepper). Using hands, mix until thoroughly combined.

  3. Place chicken mixture on prepared baking sheet. Top with another sheet of parchment and roll out to a 12-inch circle that is about 1/4-inch thick. Remove top sheet of parchment.

  4. Slide pizza crust with parchment onto the heated pizza stone or place the baking sheet in the oven. Bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Turn over and return to parchment. Bake 10 minutes more or until dry on top and golden brown. Remove from oven.

  5. Spread crust with pizza sauce and sprinkle with mozzarella. Bake 10 minutes more or until toppings are heated through and cheese is melted.

*

Do not use grated Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

194 Calories
9g Fat
4g Carbs
29g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 194
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 9g 12%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 86mg 29%
Sodium 657mg 29%
Total Carbohydrate 4g 1%
Total Sugars 1g
Protein 29g
Vitamin C 1.6mg 8%
Calcium 318mg 24%
Iron 1.2mg 7%
Potassium 67mg 1%
Folate, total 5.6mcg
Vitamin B-12 0.3mcg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Related Articles
Nashville Hot Chicken
Nashville Hot Chicken
2 hrs 45 mins
outdoor dining area
Throw a Fashion-Forward Alfresco Dinner Party
Deep-Dish Pizza
How to Make Deep-Dish Pizza for Pizzeria Flavors at Home
white pizza on black background with basil leaves and chile peppers
Air-Fryer White Pizza
6 mins
Stuffed Manicotti and Stuffed Shells in white baking dishes
Stuffed Manicotti
40 mins
Pesto Chicken and Radiccio Skewers
Pesto Chicken and Radicchio Skewers
4 hrs 25 mins
Gaby's Homemade Pizza Dough
How to Make Pizza Dough for Classic and Deep-Dish Pizzas
Almond Vanilla Bean Scones with jar of lemon curd
Almond and Vanilla Bean Scones
25 mins
Pineapple Galette
Pineapple Galette
95 mins
Chicken-Spinach Crepes with Mushroom Cream Sauce
Chicken-Spinach Crepes with Mushroom Cream Sauce
40 mins
Sausage-Gravy Breakfast Pizza on cutting board
Sausage-Gravy Breakfast Pizza
38 mins
Cauliflower-Crusted Pizza
Cauliflower-Crusted Pizza
30 mins
hot salami pizza
Hot Salami Pizza
45 mins
traditional dining room wood paneled walls green chairs yellow centerpiece
Welcome Spring With a Dinner Menu and Table That Exude Warmth and Freshness
Roasted Garlic-Goat Cheese Pizza
Roasted Garlic-Goat Cheese Pizza
60 mins
Veggie Banh Mi Pizza
Veggie Banh Mi Pizza
70 mins