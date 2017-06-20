Grilled Zucchini Parmigiana

Layer slices of zucchini with mozzarella, Parmesan, and basil-infused bechamel for a vegetarian Italian dinner recipe that's similar to a mash-up of lasagna and eggplant Parm.

By Domineca Marchetti
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly coat zucchini slices with cooking spray on one side; season with salt and black pepper. Working in batches, grill zucchini on rack of a covered grill over high heat on coated side 4 to 8 minutes or until char marks form; remove. Set aside. Preheat oven to 375°F. Butter a 13×9-inch or 3-qt. rectangular baking dish.

  • For white sauce: In a medium saucepan melt butter and cook onion over medium heat 5 minutes or until softened. Add flour; cook 3 minutes or until light golden brown, stirring constantly. Add milk, whisking to combine well; bring to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer 2 minutes, stirring often. Stir in basil, nutmeg, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Remove from heat.

  • Layer a third of white sauce, a third of zucchini slices (grill marks up), and half each of mozzarella and Parmesan; repeat layers. Top with remaining sauce and zucchini slices (grill marks up).

  • Bake, uncovered, 30 to 40 minutes or until bubbling and nicely browned. Remove; let stand 20 minutes. Top with additional fresh basil and flaky sea salt.

  • *TIP: Ideally, you want zucchini about 9 inches long to cover the width of the baking dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; 22 g total fat; 13 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 67 mg cholesterol; 981 mg sodium. 946 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1417 IU vitamin a; 55 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 87 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 462 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

sweetamyleigh2
Rating: 1 stars
08/24/2017
Over 1000 mg PER SERVING. The published magazine recipe cheats at 981, which is unbelievable, but a search of individual ingredients shows it is actually over 1200. "Viva zucchini" indeed.
