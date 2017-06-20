Grilled Zucchini Parmigiana

Lightly coat zucchini slices with cooking spray on one side; season with salt and black pepper. Working in batches, grill zucchini on rack of a covered grill over high heat on coated side 4 to 8 minutes or until char marks form; remove. Set aside. Preheat oven to 375°F. Butter a 13×9-inch or 3-qt. rectangular baking dish.