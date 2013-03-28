Grilled Watermelon Salad
Grilled watermelon is less sweet than you would think. It's a must try, with pickled radishes and honey-lime vinaigrette.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Grilled Watermelon Salad
Ingredients
Directions
To Make Ahead:
Prepare as directed through Step 2, except do not spoon quinoa mixture on top of lettuce. Cover and chill watermelon, lettuce, quinoa mixture, and the remaining vinaigrette separately for up to 24 hours. To serve, spoon quinoa mixture on top of lettuce and continue as directed in Step 3.
Shortcut:
Instead of making Pickled Radishes, use 1 cup thinly sliced fresh radishes. Use about 1 cup bottled vinaigrette salad dressing in place of the Honey-Lime Vinaigrette.
Nutrition Facts (Grilled Watermelon Salad)
Per Serving:
294 calories; 15 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 298 mg sodium. 588 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5513 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 150 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 90 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;