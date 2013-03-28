Grilled Watermelon Salad

Rating: 3.67 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Grilled watermelon is less sweet than you would think. It's a must try, with pickled radishes and honey-lime vinaigrette.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Grilled Watermelon Salad

Ingredients

Directions

  • For a charcoal or gas grill, place watermelon on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium-high heat. Grill about 4 minutes or until watermelon is lightly charred, turning once halfway through grilling.

  • Spread lettuce on a large serving platter. In a large bowl combine quinoa and Pickled Radishes. Add 2/3 cup of the Honey-Lime Vinaigrette; toss to coat. Spoon quinoa mixture on top of lettuce.

  • Cut each watermelon slice into four wedges. Arrange watermelon wedges and avocados on salad; sprinkle with chili powder. Top with queso fresco and cilantro. Serve salad with the remaining vinaigrette.

To Make Ahead:

Prepare as directed through Step 2, except do not spoon quinoa mixture on top of lettuce. Cover and chill watermelon, lettuce, quinoa mixture, and the remaining vinaigrette separately for up to 24 hours. To serve, spoon quinoa mixture on top of lettuce and continue as directed in Step 3.

Shortcut:

Instead of making Pickled Radishes, use 1 cup thinly sliced fresh radishes. Use about 1 cup bottled vinaigrette salad dressing in place of the Honey-Lime Vinaigrette.

Nutrition Facts (Grilled Watermelon Salad)

Per Serving:
294 calories; 15 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 298 mg sodium. 588 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5513 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 150 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 90 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Pickled Radishes

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine vinegar, honey, and salt, stirring to dissolve honey and salt. Stir in radishes. Cover and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes to 4 hours. Drain before using.

Honey-Lime Vinaigrette

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a screw-top jar combine lime peel, lime juice, oil, honey, shallot, cilantro, and salt. Cover and shake well. Chill, covered, for at least 20 minutes (up to 3 days). Shake before serving.

Reviews (1)

Cheree Schiele
Rating: Unrated
05/06/2014
Where's the Honey-Lime Vinaigrette dressing recipe? How much of each??
