Grilled Veggie Pasta Salad

Fresh pasta salad with grilled veggies brushed with olive oil. Gives plain pasta an edge.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
grill:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly brush vegetables with 1 tablespoon of the oil. For a charcoal grill, place vegetables on the rack of the grill over medium-hot coals. Cover and grill for 3 to 5 minutes for asparagus, turning once, and about 10 minutes for the zucchini, sweet pepper, and onion, turning once, or until vegetables are tender. Remove and cool slightly. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium-high. Add vegetables to grill rack and grill as above.)

  • Cut vegetables into 1/2-inch pieces and toss with pasta in a large bowl. Add remaining oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and black pepper to pasta mixture; toss to coat. Top with fresh oregano and, if desired, Parmesan. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 152mg; potassium 281mg; carbohydrates 49g; fiber 5g; sugar 6g; protein 9g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1409IU; vitamin c 47mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 5mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 157mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 4mg.
Reviews

118 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 62
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 16
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 13
Karen Croswell
Rating: Unrated
08/04/2016
It was tasty.  I added some cayenne and garlic powder to the dressing.  I topped it off with grilled chicken breast.  For the chicken breast, I sprayed the breast lightly with olive oil and seasoned it with kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper and garlic pepper.  I served the salad with toasted jalapeño focaccia bread.  My husband loved the meal.
Maureen Bonner
Rating: Unrated
07/27/2015
I added chick peas and black olives and it's my main course. Omg it's amazing. Add spices to taste and you have a winner
Lois Finstein
Rating: Unrated
07/01/2016
If I don't grill, what's the best way to cook the veggies? Maybe saute them in a wok on the stove?
