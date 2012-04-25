Grilled Tofu Teriyaki with Spicy Spinach Udon
The simple homemade teriyaki sauce makes this vegetarian entree taste like it came straight from a fancy Asian restaurant.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Blaine Moats
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
478 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 1mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 63g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 5g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 8g; protein 22g; vitamin a 4081.6IU; vitamin c 14.2mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 3.6mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 96.8mcg; sodium 1051mg; potassium 354mg; calcium 191.8mg; iron 4.9mg.