Grilled Summer Artichokes

Rating: 3 stars
These grilled artichokes make a perfect summer appetizer. Make them ahead for effortless entertaining!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Con Poulos

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For mayo, in bowl whisk together mayonnaise, espelette pepper, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic powder, and 1/8 tsp. kosher salt until combined. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

  • To cook artichokes, bring a large pot of salted water to boiling. Add garlic cloves and lemon halves, squeezing lemon juice into pot before dropping in halves. Add artichokes; bring water to a simmer and cook about 25 minutes or until tender when pierced with a paring knife. Drain and transfer cooked artichokes to cutting board to cool.

  • Heat grill to high. Cut artichokes in half lengthwise; scoop out choke and some of the soft inner leaves from around each heart. Season remaining parts with 1/4 tsp. kosher salt and 1/4 tsp. black pepper; drizzle with olive oil.

  • Place artichokes on grill, flat sides up; cook about 4 minutes or until golden brown and lightly charred on one side. Turn; cook 4 minutes more or until grill marks appear. Serve with mayo for dipping. Top with additional pepper and/or rosemary, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead, prepare artichokes through Step 2. Wrap in plastic wrap; chill for up to 2 days. Continue as directed. If the grilled artichokes need to be reheated, place them in a baking dish, cover lightly with foil and reheat in a 350°F oven 10 to 15 minutes or until warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; total fat 24g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 13g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 12mg; sodium 305mg; potassium 319mg; carbohydrates 11g; fiber 5g; sugar 1g; protein 3g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 310IU; vitamin c 12mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 41mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 43mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

