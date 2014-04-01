LIVE

Grilled Strawberry, Tomato, and Chicken Wraps

Thread delicate foods (tomatoes, strawberries) onto separate skewers from more sturdy ones (chicken, onions) so you can control the cooking times separately.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
grill:
8 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
12 wraps
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut chicken into 1 1/2-inch pieces; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Alternately thread chicken and red onion wedges onto skewers,* leaving 1/4 inch between pieces. Alternately thread strawberries and tomatoes onto separate skewers,* leaving 1/4 inch between pieces.

  • For a charcoal or gas grill, place chicken kabobs on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat. Grill for 8 to 10 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink, turning once halfway through grilling. Add strawberry kabobs to grill for the last 3 to 5 minutes of grilling or until strawberries and tomatoes are softened and heated through, turning once halfway through grilling.

  • For vinaigrette, in a screw-top jar combine vinegar, oil, mint, honey, and garlic. Cover and shake well. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Remove chicken, red onion, strawberries, and tomatoes from skewers and place in a large bowl. Drizzle with vinaigrette; toss gently to coat. Serve in lettuce leaves and top with cheese and almonds.

*Tip:

If using wooden skewers, soak in water for at least 30 minutes; drain before using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 63mg; sodium 356mg; potassium 770mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 4g; sugar 12g; protein 22g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1627IU; vitamin c 58mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 10mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 61mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 102mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

