Grilled S'mores Cake with Easy Chocolate Sauce

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a microwave safe bowl, combine semisweet chocolate chips, heavy cream, and, if desired, coffee liqueur. Heat the mixture in microwave on high (100% power) for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes, then whisk until smooth.

  • Brush pound cake slices with melted butter. For a charcoal or gas grill, grill cake slices on the greased rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until toasted and heated through, turning once halfway through grilling.

  • Skewer 3 marshmallows on each of four 12-inch wooden skewers. For a charcoal or gas grill, toast marshmallows just above rack directly over medium heat 3 to 4 minutes, turning as needed to soften marshmallows and brown all sides (toast one skewer in each hand at a time or enlist help).

  • Serve grilled cake slices with chocolate sauce, crumbled graham crackers, and marshmallows on top.

Tips

Nutrition Facts (Grilled S'mores Cake with Easy Chocolate Sauce)

Per Serving:
362 calories; 20 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 86 mg cholesterol; 179 mg sodium. 128 mg potassium; 48 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 33 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 426 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 17 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 26 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Caramel Sauce Option

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, cook and stir unwrapped vanilla caramels and whipping cream over low heat until smooth.

  • Serve on top of cake with marshmallows and crumbled graham crackers instead of chocolate sauce.

Reviews

